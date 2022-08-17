Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $280,000 Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 15.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after purchasing an additional 138,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 160,996 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chemours in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chemours to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.82. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

