Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 741 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 315,358 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 291,271 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,700,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 544,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 223,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 559,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after buying an additional 207,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $825.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In related news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 30.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

