Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RARE. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.62.

Shares of RARE opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.59. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $104.38.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

