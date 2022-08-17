Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $174,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,396 shares in the company, valued at $941,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,446 shares of company stock worth $977,690. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 3.19. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

