Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.63 and last traded at $20.79. 40,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.81.
Mohr Growth ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81.
