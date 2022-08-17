Morgan Stanley Trims Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Target Price to €49.00

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

APEMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($68.37) to €68.00 ($69.39) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Aperam from €57.00 ($58.16) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of APEMY opened at $30.08 on Monday. Aperam has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

