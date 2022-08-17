Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.10

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.10 and traded as high as C$18.17. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$18.13, with a volume of 19,094 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on MRG.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$708.72 million and a P/E ratio of 1.36.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

