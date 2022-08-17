Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPLX. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Mplx Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE MPLX opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 90.10%.

About Mplx

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.