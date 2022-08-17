M&T Bank Corp Acquires 287 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

