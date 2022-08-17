M&T Bank Corp Acquires 374 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in WesBanco by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 162,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $65,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WesBanco news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $65,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,569.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $295,340. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.92. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

