M&T Bank Corp Acquires 690 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Stock Performance
Shares of PENN stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $86.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.
