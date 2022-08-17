M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,541,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,528,000 after buying an additional 241,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.68.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.65%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

