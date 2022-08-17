M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.
WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.
Wynn Resorts stock opened at $67.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.15. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $107.44.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
