M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,298 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Goff John C bought a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Stock Up 6.3 %

UPLD opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $371.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $39.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $112,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,777.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $112,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,777.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Burk sold 16,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $187,745.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,081 shares in the company, valued at $808,028.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

