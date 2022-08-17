M&T Bank Corp Buys 27,006 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 370,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 132,875 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $2,153,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

