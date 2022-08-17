M&T Bank Corp Buys 348 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 142.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $5,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $83.88 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

