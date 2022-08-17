M&T Bank Corp Buys 477 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $133.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

