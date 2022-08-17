M&T Bank Corp Buys 540 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3,879.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 709,653 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,023,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,412,000 after buying an additional 523,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,189,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,408,000 after buying an additional 285,122 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,079,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after buying an additional 106,816 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 464,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after buying an additional 97,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EQC opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.51 and a beta of 0.20.

About Equity Commonwealth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

