M&T Bank Corp Buys 880 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nevro were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Nevro by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 319,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 39,542 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Nevro by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 237,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nevro by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000.

Nevro stock opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

