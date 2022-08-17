M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 4,169 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilantic Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

