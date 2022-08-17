M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $1,184,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 113,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.14.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $119.92 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.69. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.