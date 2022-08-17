M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,494,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,395,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 44,352.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,079 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 195,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 64,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

FIVE opened at $147.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.06. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.32.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

