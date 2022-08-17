M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Genpact were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Up 0.5 %

G stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,219.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Stories

