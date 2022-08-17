M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NMI were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NMI by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

