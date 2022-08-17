M&T Bank Corp Has $285,000 Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Insider Activity

Coupa Software Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $86.06. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $270.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading

