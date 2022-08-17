M&T Bank Corp Has $288,000 Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after buying an additional 6,530,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,549,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 346,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,352,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151,248 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,836,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,624,000 after purchasing an additional 112,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

