M&T Bank Corp Has $288,000 Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Voya Financial by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.20.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Voya Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.