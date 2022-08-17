M&T Bank Corp Has $294,000 Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,053,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,456,000 after acquiring an additional 194,267 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 845,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after buying an additional 95,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,059,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 39,146 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.12 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $51,046.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

