M&T Bank Corp Has $304,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

MGK stock opened at $217.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.69. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $174.24 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

