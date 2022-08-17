M&T Bank Corp Has $304,000 Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 996 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 74.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $302.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.50 and its 200-day moving average is $269.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.75.

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

