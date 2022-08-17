M&T Bank Corp Has $305,000 Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alleghany stock opened at $840.41 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $834.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $794.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $17.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on Y. JMP Securities lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

