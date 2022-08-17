M&T Bank Corp Has $305,000 Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AIMC opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $62.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AIMC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

