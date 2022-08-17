M&T Bank Corp Has $305,000 Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.
Altra Industrial Motion Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of AIMC opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $62.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31.
Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on AIMC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
