M&T Bank Corp Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PROG were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 1,358.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 274,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 255,629 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 17.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 141.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 148.0% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 17.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens set a $21.00 price target on PROG in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

NYSE PRG opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10.

In other news, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $746,960.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 53,700 shares of company stock worth $1,034,243 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

