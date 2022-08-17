M&T Bank Corp Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 810,797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,277,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 435,711 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after acquiring an additional 397,998 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 1,896.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 257,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 244,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 1,175.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 174,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Avnet stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

