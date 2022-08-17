M&T Bank Corp Has $316,000 Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,658.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,641.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1,437.42. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $1,886.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

