M&T Bank Corp Has $322,000 Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

