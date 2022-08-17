M&T Bank Corp Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,102 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC grew its position in PTC by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,464 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in PTC by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,019 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in PTC by 72.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,128,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,527,000 after purchasing an additional 474,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $40,880,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $123.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.00. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $136.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $612,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 799,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,956,210.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 456,593 shares of company stock worth $54,547,979 in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

