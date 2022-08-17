M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 390.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 31,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,270 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,886,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.5% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 69,791.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 134,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.38 and a 1 year high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.41. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

