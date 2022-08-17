M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE JBT opened at $121.21 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $32,313.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,273.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

