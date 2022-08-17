M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Masimo Stock Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ MASI opened at $169.38 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also

