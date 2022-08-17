M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dawn L. Farrell acquired 4,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

