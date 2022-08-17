M&T Bank Corp Makes New $299,000 Investment in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,442,000 after buying an additional 1,027,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after buying an additional 488,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after buying an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after buying an additional 255,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,867,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CLR opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $75.49.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Continental Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

