M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,163 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 176,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,715 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 58,527 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 684,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. MKM Partners began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ciena to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Insider Activity

Ciena Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,852 shares of company stock worth $1,459,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

