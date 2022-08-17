M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,670 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in News were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. TheStreet cut News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on News to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie cut News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

