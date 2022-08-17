M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,398 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,297 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 391.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 563,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after acquiring an additional 448,745 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $23,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 611.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after acquiring an additional 388,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $19,264,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DT opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.36, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

