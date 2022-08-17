M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,749 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,463,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,035,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 154,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 915,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 137,875 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $15,953,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5,226.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 713,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,118,000 after acquiring an additional 699,987 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

