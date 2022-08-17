M&T Bank Corp Purchases 405 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 34.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 1,191,468 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 15,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $488,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,746.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,178,258 shares of company stock worth $46,804,174 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA stock opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.69. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $363.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.05.

Carvana Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.