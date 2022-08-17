M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 7,249 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 607.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 143,714 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Performance

X stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on X shares. StockNews.com downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

United States Steel Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.