M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lear by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 21,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 21.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,398 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Lear by 2.0% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 48,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 32.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lear by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $151.10 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $118.38 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 80.37, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.75 and its 200-day moving average is $140.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 163.83%.

In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.60.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

