M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $48,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,251 shares in the company, valued at $465,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $455.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.76. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $29.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

